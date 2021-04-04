Liga MX: Executives linked to Cruz Azul would be thinking of buying Colo Colo

The historic Chilean Club Colo Colo is going through a bad situation both in terms of football and economics, which is why, from Chile, they assure that people linked to the Cruz Azul Machine are interested in acquiring the Cacique team.

According to the Chilean journalist Juan Cristóbal Guarello, executives linked to Cruz Azul are interested in making an offer for the Club.

“Beyond fantasy and corporatism, because you would have to have many millions of dollars, from within the club, people linked to Colo Colo, told me that there is a Mexican group offering money, linked to Cruz Azul. That would be the buyer; on Monday we will have more information about it. ”Said the journalist.

Although he did not disclose the names of the directors or further information, in Mexico they have not commented on the matter and it seems difficult that it is people within the Club who have Colo Colo in their sights, since the current situation of the Club is known.

In Chile they are aware of the situation and are waiting for Monday for new information to be released on the future of the historic team.

