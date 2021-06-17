Liga MX: Ex Chivas reinforces Club Sport Herediano de Costa Rica

Miguel Basulto, former player of the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, is a new player of the Club Sport Herediano of Costa Rica for next season, after playing the Clausura 2021 in the MX Expansion League with Cancún FC.

El Herediano introduced the former Chivas player through their official social networks where they welcomed Miguel Basulto, wishing him the best of success in this new sporting stage.

“Welcome to the home of the # EquipoQueNacióGrande !. We officially present the player Miguel Basulto, Herediano’s new defender. Successes in this new sporting stage! ”

Basulto played 32 games with the Cancun FC shirt in the MX Expansion League, where he managed to score 4 goals.

For his part, with Chivas he played 67 games, where he could only score one goal.

