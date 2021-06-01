Liga MX: Eva Longoria shows off the colors of the Rayos del Necaxa

After confirming the sale of half of the shares of Rayos del Necaxa to a group of businessmen where she has a stake, the famous Hollywood actress, Eva Longoria, he boasted a photograph on his social networks wearing the colors of the Liga MX team, as well as other personalized items with logos and colors of the hydro-warm club.

Longoria, who rose to fame for her participation in the series, ‘Desperate Wives’, is part of a group of entrepreneurs where the model is also Kate Upton, footballer Mesut Ozil and baseball player Justin Verlander.

The actress surprised her fans on June 1 by posting the photograph and sending a message to Club Necaxa, promising to return to the fore for the rojiblanco team in the next 2021 Liga MX Opening Tournament.

How I drink my coffee now that I have joined the group that owns Club Necaxa I am so proud and delighted, especially as we are going to do REALLY exciting things with this team! To begin with, we are auctioning the first NFT that represents a 1% real interest in a professional sports team. Yes, you heard right! Be my partner in Club Necaxa in the country that I love very much! Check out necaxanft.com #NFT #clubnecaxa #opensea

After the publication, Longoria was congratulated by former soccer player David Beckham, owner of Inter Miami of the MLS of the United States, who assured that he ‘loved’ that Eva entered the world of soccer.

