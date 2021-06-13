Liga MX: Eva Espejo is presented as the new coach of Rayadas del Monterrey Femenil

The directive of Rayadas de Monterrey inside of Liga MX Women, officially presented Eva Espejo as his new coach, in order to return to prominence in the next Opening Tournament 2021.

Also read: Liga MX: José de Jesús Corona gives clues about his continuity in Cruz Azul

Welcome to the Rayadas de Monterrey, Eva Espejo! You start a new cycle with this family that defends colors with their hearts. Together let’s scratch history! “, Was the message of the club.

It was through their networks where the Monterrey club officially presented its new coach, in search of breaking the position that the UANL Tigres currently have, where they add 3 championships in a row.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

| Welcome to the Rayadas de Monterrey, @ EMaEsPin6! You start a new cycle with this family that defends colors with their hearts Together let’s scratch history! # ArribaElMonterrey – Striped (@Rayadas) June 13, 2021

Coach Eva Espejo has a long history in Liga MX since its inception, leading Club Pachuca to lift the first Copa MX and reaching the final of the first league tournament where they lost to Chivas.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content