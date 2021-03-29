Liga MX: Eugenio Díaz in mourning, his mother passed away

Unfortunately, the news released by the same journalist from ESPN and former TV Azteca, Eugenio Díaz, as the analyst of the ‘World Leader’ expressed his sadness when communicating the death of his mother, to whom he dedicated some emotional words on social networks to dismiss her from the underworld.

Through his Twitter account, the communicator himself announced the sad news of the death of his mother, whom he remembered for his great legacy, his family.

“My mother died, I have no words to express my pain. I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again. Rest in peace, your great legacy is your family. I hug you mom ”, published Díaz.

After Eugenio’s publication, some journalists and reporters from the sports media were present to leave their condolences for the communicator’s family.

Who is Eugenio Díaz?

He’s a soccer analyst at ESPN, he participates in FUT Center shows on the weekends.

Eugenio began his career in the radio program Dos en el Área (1988), in addition to collaborating as a columnist in the weekly Ámbito Deportivo of the newspaper El Financiero.

She began her career in television on TV Azteca in 1989, when it was still named Imevisión. He has also collaborated with the Fox Sports Americas network and Fox Sports México.

Díaz has covered six soccer World Cups and five Olympic Games, as well as knockout games, World Cups, Pan American Games, Central American Games and Euro Cups.

Díaz has a master’s degree in FIFA Sports Management from Montfort University, Leicester, England, and has served as a professional technical assistant (FMF title), sports director at Tiburones Rojos Veracruz, Mexico, and technical assistant for Carlos Trucco in Celaya in 2002.

My condolences dear Eugenio, May God have her in his glory! I send you a big hug and solidarity friend! – Paco Gabriel de Anda (@ PacoGabriel_5) March 29, 2021

I’m very sorry friend, I hug the Family. RIP your Mother – Carlos Poblete Jofre (@ bufalopoblete9) March 29, 2021

I send you a hug – Ramón Raya M. (@ RAMONRAYA23) March 29, 2021

