Liga MX: Esteban Solari dreams of directing the UNAM Pumas

The Argentine coach Esteban Solari, brother of Santiago Solari Club América in the MX League, assured that he dreams of one day being able to reach the bench of the team of the Pumas of the UNAM.

I feel very good with the career that I have done and with the career that I am doing in the Argentine National Team, I have decided to direct in the future and without a doubt Pumas would be a dream place to direct in a moment “, were the words of Esteban Solari.

The former South American soccer player spoke in an interview for Fox Sports MX, where he recognized that it would be a dream to lead the University team in Liga MX, but made it clear that he is not currently applying for that position.

Esteban Solari, who currently works as a technical assistant for the Argentina Under-20 National Team, played for the Pumas in 2007 and recognized the importance of managing one. institution such as the University.

