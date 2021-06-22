Liga MX: Esteban Andrada will not travel with the group for the Rayados preseason

Esteban Andrada, who will be the new goalkeeper of the Rayados de Monterrey, is already in the city of Nuevo León but, officially, he is not yet a player of the Regio team due to an issue with Boca Juniors that has prevented him from signing.

Esteban Andrada, for this reason, will not travel to the preseason with the rest of his teammates and it will be during the week when he joins Javier Aguirre’s team.

Boca continues to be the owner of his card and a debt that the player has with the Club is what has prevented him from making the transfer.

Andrada passed the medical and physical tests and is only waiting for his pass to be made official to be able to join the team.

The goalkeeper has a debt with the club, after receiving a loan to build a house and having not paid the debt, Boca withholds his pass, so Rayados and the player must reach an agreement with the Xeneize institution before to sign.

