Liga MX: Esteban Andrada says goodbye to Boca Juniors with a meaningful message

The Argentine goalkeeper Esteban Andrada is close to becoming the new reinforcement of the Rayados de Monterrey and for now, he is already beginning to separate himself from Boca Juniors, a club to which he already said goodbye on social networks with a meaningful message.

Andrada, 30-year-old goalkeeper, has played for Boca Juniors since 2018 and after 3 years at the club, he said goodbye to the fans with an emotional message.

“It was 3 years that I will not forget more in my life! That is why I want to thank all the Xeneize people, for always giving me that love. Thank you very much @bocajrsoficial in another moment we will meet again! . Wrote the goalkeeper.

With Boca Juniors, Andrada managed to lift a Super League, a Super Cup and a League Cup, in addition to being chosen as the best goalkeeper of the tournament in the 2019 season.

Andrada is close to being a Rayados de Monterrey player, who will arrive to reinforce the goal and as a consequence, Hugo González will leave the club.

