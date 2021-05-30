Liga MX: Estadio Azteca turns 55 full of iconic moments

The mythical Azteca Stadium is the most important venue in the Mexican Soccer, the Colossus of Santa Úrsula is within the framework of its 55 years of existence and throughout that time it has seen figures such as Diego Armando Maradona Y Pele in two World Cups, 1986 and 1970 respectively.

The Aztec stadium He also saw important goals such as that of Manuel Negrete in the World Cup in Mexico 86 or the Chilean one by Raúl Jiménez in the qualifiers for Brazil 2014.

However, not everything has been in the world of soccer, as Julio César Chávez managed to gather 130 thousand fans in his fight against Greg Haugen, in that same year (1993) Michael Jackson packed the place with just over 110 thousand fans who they met on the 5 dates given by the King of Pop.

SOME GREAT MOMENTS The Grand Opening

On May 29, 1966, America and Torino of Italy tied at two goals to see a ball roll for the first time on their court. The Americanist, Arlindo Dos Santos was the first to score.

’68 Olympics

Two years after its premiere, Azteca hosted Mexico’s debut at the 1968 Olympics in a match where the National Team defeated the representative of Colombia.

Juan Pablo ll in Mexico

The Azteca Stadium was the headquarters where Pope John Paul II issued a message of fraternity and peace in January 1999, the pontiff offered a mass from the center of the field.

The Confederations 1999

The most important international tournament at the highest level that the Mexican National Team has won occurred in 1999 when they defeated Brazil in the Final of the Confederations Cup 4-3, led by a very young Ronaldinho.

U17 World Champions

In 2011 Raúl Gutiérrez’s Mexican National Team managed to lift its second world title in the category by beating the Uruguayan team 2-0 in front of 99 thousand spectators.

HEAD OF MOSES

The Final of the Liga MX could not be missed, where América tied Cruz Azul in the last 3 minutes with a goal from Moisés Muñoz. Already in the penalty shootout, Miguel Layún scored the title goal.

