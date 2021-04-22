Liga MX: ESPN journalist insinuates ‘help’ to Chivas to qualify for Repechage

After the victory of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara against Rayados de Monterrey and their jump to the Repechage zone when they settled with 19 points in ninth position, the journalist from ESPN, John Sutcliffe, He released a poisonous comment on his social networks, leaving a very clear hint against the Guadalajara team.

Sutcliffe, who is a confessed fan of the Club América Eagles, a staunch rival of the Guadalajara Chivas, left a clear hint against the Flock, hinting that Guadalajara was being favored or pushed to qualify for the Repechage due to economic interests. of Liga MX itself.

The journalist commented that it would be millions of dollars that Liga MX would lose if Chivas did not get into the Repechage of the Clausura 2021, as it is one of the most popular teams in the country and that generates more ratings for television stations.

Millions of Dollars

They are lost if @Chivas does not get into the repechage.

– John Sutcliffe (@espnsutcliffe) April 22, 2021

“Millions of Dollars are lost if Chivas does not get into the playoffs The televisions of the Liga BBVAMX,” he published.

Sutcliffe’s comment came from the fact that in the match against Rayados, where for many the Flock was favored by the refereeing with the marking of fouls and omission of yellow cards against the rojiblancos, all this despite the fact that Guadalajara was annulled until two penalties.

After the publication of Sutcliffe, the reaction of the fans did not wait, because while some applauded and replicated what the journalist said, others were annoyed by his words, asking him to be more clear and objective in his comments.

So, are you openly accusing the league of corrupt? The worst thing is that one of the television stations owns your team, therefore Mexican soccer is just another novel. Agree? – oscar (@ ocsm80) April 22, 2021

I thought you were serious, but I already saw that all the journalists are going on the side of the controversy, how fucking sad it must be to have to prostitute themselves that way – fonchovangutmart (@ foncho11vangut1) April 22, 2021

Very unfortunate comment, John. Chivas won well. I am surprised by someone so prepared and with such class in journalism. Colors beat you, what a pity. The comment would be accepted, in case they had scored both penalties. – Victor Luis Alvarez (@victorluisatm) April 22, 2021

