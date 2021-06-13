Liga MX: Eryc Castillo would be returning to Xolos de Tijuana for the next Apertura 2021

Football player Eryc Castillo, I would not continue in the Braves of Juarez, so he would return to reinforce the coach’s Xolos de Tijuana team Robert Dante Siboldi, facing the next Apertura 2021 Tournament.

According to different media sources in the city of Tijuana, the Ecuadorian forward would return to the Fronterizo team, after playing the last season on loan for the Braves.

The letter from Eryc Castillo still belongs to the board of the Xolos de Tijuana, so they would be counting on him this preseason, in search of reinforcing the attack together with Fidel Martinez and Junior Sornoza.

The Fronterizo team seeks to return to a league in the MX League after being on the shore in the last two tournaments, with Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi arriving on the bench for the Rojinegro team.

