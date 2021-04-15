Liga MX: Erik Lira defends the work of Andrés Lillini in Pumas and sends a message to the fans

Erik Lira, a footballer for the Pumas de la UNAM, came out in defense of his coach Andrés Lillini, ensuring that although the project did not produce results in the short term, he assured the fans that the fruits will be borne very soon, especially in the MX League. where the last tournament reached the final.

In an interview for W Deportes, the Pumas midfielder assured that at the moment the team only thinks about winning and although the forms are not as expected, they only want victories and are already waiting for the Tigers.

“I think so, it is a project that may not give immediate results but with time there will be rewards.”, Spoke about the criticism against Andrés Lillini for the role of Pumas in the Clausura 2021.

On Pasión W’s phone line, Erik Lira, footballer from Pumas:

“Our head is in Tigres. Obviously we play to win, the forms are sometimes not what we want but it is always better to correct by winning. ”, He added.

“This is the consolidation tournament. I have continued to work hard and do the same. I have to continue along the same lines and not settle for anything. ”He concluded by talking about his consolidation with the Pumas in this contest.

The Pumas de la UNAM are in the 12th place in the playoff zone with 16 points and the last three games will be vital to see if those led by Andrés Lillini can manage to play one more game in the season.

