Liga MX: Enrique Triverio, former Toluca FC, would already have a new team

Enrique Triverio, a former striker for the Red Devils of Toluca, would play for the Huracán team in Argentina for next season, after not entering into the plans of the team led by Hernán Cristante for the Next Apertura Tournament 2021 of the MX League.

According to information revealed by César Luis Merlo, Huracán in the next few days will contact Triverio, a former Toluca and Querétaro who is a free agent after not being renewed by the Red Devils in the MX League, after a 2021 Clausura where he did not have many opportunities to play.

“Hurricane made a formal offer aaa Enrique Triverio, forward who has the pass in his possession after passing through Toluca and who in the next few days will have to respond.”, Merlo commented in networks.

Enrique Triverio played 16 games with Toluca in the last Clausura 2021 where he managed to score a goal, although he only accounted for 46% of the minutes.

Triverio played a total of 133 games with Toluca, where he managed to score 44 goals and gave 9 assists. In the MX League he also played for Querétaro where he played 24 games and scored 4 goals and gave 1 assist.

