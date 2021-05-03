Liga MX: Enrique ‘Perro’ Bermúdez rages against David Faitelson and launches a letter to Martinoli

Enrique ‘Perro’ Bermúdez, cracked everything against David Faitelson, a journalist from ESPN, stating that he is a character who lives by hitting others and generating controversy both on television and on social networks, therefore, he believes that he is a guy he does not trust as he attacks from behind.

In an interview offered for the Spanish youtuber Zabalive, the ‘Dog’ Bermúdez assured that Faitelson is a guy who cannot be trusted, since he is usually a buster who attacks from behind, while when questioned by Christian Martinoli, He had nothing but flattery assuring that the TV Azteca narrator is the best in Liga MX.

“I think Faitelson is a good person but he is a guy who lives by hitting, hitting a lot on social media. I made a statement about Renato Ibarra, there he looked for the opportunity and tore me to pieces with everything. He is a guy that I have nothing against him, but he did not accept it at all because it seems to me that he is someone you cannot trust.

“It is a person who gives you a hug and stabs you in the back. Of course I would forgive him, but we had already been at peace and he returned to the same thing. I would forgive him but I wouldn’t believe him. ”He added about Faitelson.

“It seems to me that Martinoli is the best commentator in Mexico. I don’t compete with him, I’m in Miami. When they did, we beat them a lot more and now they beat us and we beat them, but without a doubt Martinoli is a darling for young people.

