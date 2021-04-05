Liga MX: Enrique “Perro” Bermudez launches his line of t-shirts

Enrique “the Dog” Bermudez, the famous TUDN narrator both in Liga MX and in games of the Mexican National Team, decided to follow in the footsteps of “El Doctor” Luis García and launch his own clothing line.

Through their social networks, “The Dog” Bermudez gave the news of the creation of a line of t-shirts that bears his name, in which some of his most famous phrases appear.

“Fans who live the intensity of soccer and fashion it In trends like my sister, @LolitaAyalaN and brother @pedrosola I leave my online store so that you can see Versailles and evenees”

“Uff uff and recontra uff”, “Zambombazo”, “Vamos Muchachos”, “Tirititito” and the famous “Sign it” of the goal of Giovani Dos Santos to the United States, are some of the phrases that appear in the first models.

In addition, another pair of “perrones” designs by Enrique Bermudez appear, honoring his nickname.

