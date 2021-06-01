Liga MX: Enrique Meza thanks Juan Reynoso’s emotional gesture

The strategist of Cruz Azul, Juan Reynoso kept his promise and gave the Liga MX champion medal to Enrique Meza, who confessed his feelings after receiving the meaningful gesture of the Peruvian from the Machine.

During an interview for TUDN, the former Mexican soccer player and coach thanked Juan Reynoso with an emotional message.

“It was a very nice gesture on his part. We are friends, I brought him when he was a player, I went to see a tournament in Miami and I really liked how Juan played, that’s how he came to Mexico. Afterwards we continued to have a good relationship. In recent years, he became my assistant in Puebla. It has always been a good relationship and we also exchanged points of view that have served us well. “

“This is something totally unexpected, it was a great gesture, it is from very kind people. I am moved because being outside, receiving such a compliment is very great but very beautiful,” he shared on the verge of tears.

El Ojitos talked about the championship of Blue Cross in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League and highlighted the difference between this Machine and the previous ones that stayed on the edge of the championship.

“I arrived at Cruz Azul in the year 66, on May 3. I am the only player, I say it with great pride, but also without any false modesty; I was lucky enough to be in the seven titles, I have extremely good luck, that’s how my life has been, football has been very kind to me. There were 7 titles, all sitting on the bench but who can take away my dancing “.

“This Cruz Azul was better than the previous ones, it is very difficult to make such comparisons, but the numbers say it coldly, 41 points are a lot for a league like ours, I think this Cruz Azul was better than many of the previous ones” , ended.

