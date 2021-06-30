Liga MX: Enrique Garay reveals that he received threats against his life after entering politics

The sports journalist from TV Azteca, Enrique Garay, He ran as a candidate for the Municipal Presidency of Huixquilucan, in the State of Mexico, a situation that caused him much conflict, as he revealed that he received death threats.

In an interview with Toño de Valdez, Enrique Garay revealed that he received death threats and even attacks against him when he entered politics.

“I never planned to be a journalist, one day the opportunity came to me, I took it and it went very well. The same with politics, this came to me and I wanted to prove myself, unfortunately I did not win, but I got 30 thousand votes. Of course, it is very exhausting because they mess with you in all ways, there are betrayals, corruption, disloyalty “. Counted.

Garay confidently commented with his colleague Toño de Valdez, that he feared for his family, as he received threats with shots in between.

“My greatest fear was that they would mess with my wife and my daughters, fortunately nothing happened with them, but they threatened to kill me in a place called San Fernando, two people were following me and one said ‘I do I break you. ‘Days later I returned to that place and they threw eight bullets into the air. ” Revealed.

Enrique Garay did not win the elections and assured that he takes it as a life experience, so he does not regret entering politics.

