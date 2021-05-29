Liga MX: Emmanuel Gigliotti will remain at Club León for the Apertura 2021

Club León is already preparing its squad for the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League where everything indicates that they will keep the Argentine striker in the team for six more months Emanuel Gigliotti.

According to information from journalist Pablo Ruíz, León has already finalized everything for Gigliotti to play at La Fiera for six months, as infiltrated by the player’s own representative.

As detailed in the information, Gigliotti’s continuity was due to the request of Ariel Holan who already worked with him at Independiente in Argentina and will take it into account for the next campaign.

Clever. Emmanuel Gigliotti will stay with the Leon for another 6 months. His representative confirms that an agreement was reached between the directors and “Puma” will continue to wear the Esmeralda shirt for one more tournament. Holan asked for it and the operation was done. pic.twitter.com/UJqEi3hIrM – Pablo Ruiz (@ 26_pabloruiz) May 28, 2021

Gigliotti in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League with León, played 11 games where he scored two goals, accounting for 36% of the total minutes.

