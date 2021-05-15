Liga MX: Emanuel Villa trusts that Víctor Manuel Vucetich can change the face of these Chivas

The sports analyst Emanuel “Tito” Villa of TUDN, assured that he continues to trust what he can do Victor Manuel Vucetich on the Chivas bench in the MX League, despite not qualifying for the league in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

I believe that Vicetich is one of the best coaches that the country has, a winner, proven, with a good treatment with the player, I continue to believe in what he can offer Chivas, beyond the season he had that was not good “were the words of Emanuel Villa.

The former forward of Cruz Azul and Querétaro spoke in ‘Line of Four’, where he made it clear that he continues to trust what Víctor Manuel Vucetich can portal is Chivas, since he is a proven coach and that he can give more for this institution.

Emanuel Villa played for several seasons under the command of “King Midas”, so he knows the work and quality of the current Chivas coach, putting his trust in him for the next few seasons.

