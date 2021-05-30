Liga MX: Emanuel Villa highlights the defense of Cruz Azul as the key to his campaign

The sports analyst Emanuel “Tito” Villa of the TUDN chain, highlighted the defensive work of the Peruvian Cruz Azul team Juan Reynoso on the MX League, as the key to his successful season in this 2021 Guardians Tournament.

I think that part of the success of this Cruz Azul is that Reynoso has convinced his players to put on his worker hat. Everyone is clear that they have to defend “, were the words of Emanuel Villa.

The former Argentine footballer who wore the blue shirt spoke for the ‘Line of Four’ program, highlighted the defensive work that coach Juan Reynoso’s players have done, understanding that they must sacrifice more defensively.

Emanuel Villa made it clear that this team has been convinced of what their coach asks of them, so they are clear about their game system and have put on the workers’ cap in search of returning to the top at Cruz Azul with a championship.

