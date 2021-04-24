Liga MX: Emanuel Villa assures that the Clásico Tapatío is always a ‘Spicy’ duel on the field

The sports analyst Emanuel “Tito” Villa of the TUDN chain, assured that the Clásico Tapatío among the Chivas and the Atlas inside of MX LeagueIt is a very ‘Spicy’ duel on and off the court.

The Clásico Tapatío is a Classic ‘dog’ if you can say, ‘spicy’ on the court. Well coupled with that the moment that both teams live, we are going to have a nice game “, were the words of Emanuel Villa.

The former Guadalajara Atlas attacker spoke on the TUDN program ‘Line of Four’, where he made it clear that these Tapatíos Clásicos tend to be very spicy on the court, how he had to live it in his stage with the Rojinegros.

Emanuel Villa stressed that it will be a good game that will be lived on this day 16, by the time both teams arrive, where Chivas has tied a couple of wins and has gotten into the playoff zone, while Atlas has had a good tournament after having started from less to more.

