Liga MX: Emanuel Gigliotti’s emotional message to the fans after his double against Atlas FC

The León Club defeated the Rojinegros del Atlas three goals in the match of day 14 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the Jalisco Stadium field with a great performance from the forward Emanuel Gigliotti who scored two goals.

Gigliotti, at the end of the game, expressed his feelings after scoring a double against Atlas and that he collaborated directly by giving the Lion a necessary victory.

“I want to send all the people of León a big hug, that they continue to support as they always do, it is nice now to be able to play with you on the field, and we go with everything to the United States to get the pass.” Argentine striker for La Fiera.

After this victory, León reached 20 points, placing himself in seventh place, remaining only two points behind the direct positions in the Liguilla.

The Atlas with this defeat remained in fifth place with 21 points, losing the possibility on this date to enter the direct positions in the Liguilla.

