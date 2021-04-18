Liga MX: Emanuel Aguilera broke a record at Club América vs Cruz Azul

The Argentine defender of Las Águilas from Club América Emanuel Aguilera, reached a historic mark with his penalty goal in the match on matchday 15 of the 2021 Guardians of the MX League against the Cruz Azul Machine.

Aguilera, who arrived at the Club in 2018, became the center-back with the most penalty goals scored, with a total of eight goals in the league.

Aguilera surpassed the mark of Armando Frank, who scored 7 goals from the penalty spot.

Emanuel Aguilera removed his thorn after having missed a penalty against Corona in the Clausura 2020, a tournament that was suspended due to COVID.

