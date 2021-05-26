Liga MX: Elimination of the away goal was approved by unanimous decision, assured Mikel Arriola

The president of the MX League Mikel Arriola, highlighted in an interview that the away goal rule in the league of mexican soccer, was eliminated by unanimous decision between the representatives of all the teams of the competition.

Read also: Tigres UANL: Luiz Gustavo, the Brazilian team would be his reinforcement

It is a theme of the message, which philosophy the league wants, to privilege the one who scores the most points or to have a goal away from home that generates a lot of spectacle and changes things in minutes. What was decided by consensus yesterday, this provision is approved unanimously, as it is to privilege that the teams score more points and that they are rewarded in the league, “were the words of Mikel Arriola.

The president spoke in an interview for ‘Radio Fox Sports’, where he assured that the decision to eliminate the away goal was approved by the owners of the clubs, in a unanimous vote seeking to benefit the best in the table.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

Mikel Arriola highlighted the benefits of having the away goal that provides more spectacularity to the league, but the message they seek to give is the benefit for the best teams of the campaign.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content