Liga MX: Efraín Velarde says goodbye to Mazatlán FC with an emotional message

After Mazatlán FC made official the departure of Efrain Velarde for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament, the “Spark”Said goodbye to the Sinaloan team with an emotional message through their social networks.

Through Twitter, “El Chispa” Velarde He thanked the purple team for what they had experienced in the last year and assured that it was an honor to be part of the first squad in the history of this franchise.

“Unforgettable year, we started this story together and today is the time to leave. I wish with all my heart that it is the beginning of a long life in football, because this city and this hobby deserve the best. Wearing your colors made me very happy, we will meet again. “

The “Chispa” Velarde arrived with the rest of the now-defunct Monarcas Morelia squad and in this Clausura 2021 he played eight games, five of them as a starter, accumulating a total of 509 minutes.

“I am a foreño, I was born from here far away and yet I tell you in my singing that you all have pride, the great pride of being from Mazatlán”

