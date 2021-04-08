Liga MX: Eduardo Torres affirms that Cruz Azul will be a good challenge for the Chivas team

The Mexican footballer Eduardo Torres placeholder image of the Chivas del Guadalajara in the MX League, acknowledged that it will be a tough challenge for the team to face the Blue Cross, within the actions of day 14 of Guardians Tournament 2021.

With Cruz Azul that is in a good moment, it is a great opportunity to measure ourselves, because they are the games that we like with an opponent who plays, “said Eduardo Torres.

The midfielder spoke at a press conference this Thursday, where he stressed that these types of games are the ones he likes to play against rivals at a great time, since they are a good opportunity to meet the best.

The midfielder shared his admiration for Luis Romo “Their midfield has players with a lot of dynamics and a lot of technique. It’s going to be a game to measure ourselves and see what we’re made of.” Pic.twitter.com/pt2m9Q0Mrc – PressPort (@PressPortmx) April 8, 2021

Eduardo Torres also highlighted the great midfield that coach Juan Reynoso’s team has, praising its dynamics and showing his admiration for the great moment that the selected Luis Romo is going through.

