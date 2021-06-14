Liga MX: Eduardo Herrera dreams of returning to Pumas

The team of Cougars has presented five reinforcements for the Opening 2021; However, an old acquaintance showed his intentions to wear the colors that saw him born again, we talk about Eduardo Herrera.

In social networks, the Mexican attacker who is without a team recalled one of his great moments with the auriazul jacket. Lalo Herrera uploaded a video recorded from the stands of a goal he scored in 2011 before Santos Laguna.

“I came across this video recorded from the stands in a goal that I scored in the Apertura 2011 with Pumas UNAM vs. Santos Laguna”

Of course, the comments of his followers and the university fans did not wait and they asked him if he would play with the Pumas again, for which he responded a few minutes later and pointed out that sooner or later one returns home. It should be remembered that a few months ago, the 32-year-old was one of the options to reinforce the offense before the departure of Carlos González.

“Sooner or later you always come home.”