Liga MX: Eduardo Aguirre puts the union of the team as the key for Santos to get to the semifinals

The Mexican footballer Eduardo Aguirre from Santos Laguna in the MX League, highlighted the union of the team as the key to get to the semifinals of this Guardians Tournament 2021, where they will be measured at Club Puebla this Thursday.

This team is very united, in the field what they reflect is very good because if one runs, everyone runs, the centrals, defenders and the goalkeeper are always supported, “was Eduardo Aguirre’s comment.

The forward Azteca spoke in an interview for the ‘Fox Sports Radio’ program, where he highlighted the union of the entire team and how the youngsters have complemented each other with the experienced players in the recent campaign.

Eduardo Aguirre stressed that this team does not give up a ball during the 90 minutes, besides that they feel calm since they have good support on the bench, for when Guillermo Almada needs them.

