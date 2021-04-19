Liga MX: Edgardo Codesal throws a forceful dart against arbitration and VAR

The match Pumas de la UNAM and Los Tigres de la UANL was the scene of the arbitration controversy, by annulling the goal in favor of the University in the first minutes of the game held in the University Olympic stadium.

In the 9th minute, referee Adonai Escobedo with the assistance of VAR He discarded the annotation made by the Auriazules against the felines because the ball had left the touchline prior to the goal.

Faced with this situation, Edgardo Codesal, the former whistle-blower, president of the Arbitration Commission and current arbitration analyst of TV picture, exploded against the work of the referee and the Video Assistant Referee in the game.

Annul an extraordinary goal without clear, obvious and manifest evidence of referee error? The camera angle is not even on the touchline to make that determination. Please are killing football and VAR itself !!! pic.twitter.com/kIpninSa33 – Edgardo Codesal (@EdgardoCodesal) April 18, 2021

“Annul an extraordinary goal without clear, obvious and manifest evidence of referee error? The camera angle is not even over the touchline to make that determination. Please are killing football and VAR itself !!!” he wrote alongside a screenshot of the play.

In the end, the Pumas de la UNAM and the Tigres de la UANL divided units by matching without annotations, in the match corresponding to matchday 15 of the MX League in the current Clausura 2021 tournament.

