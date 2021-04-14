Liga MX: Edgar Hernández assures that the Rayos del Necaxa tournament has been a shame

The Mexican goalkeeper Edgar hernandez of the Rayos del Necaxa in the MX League, assured that the tournament that his club has had has been a shame, where they are located in the lower part of the table of this Guardians 2021.

We should have sporting shame, we are upset by where we are, but we have to look for the three points and aspire to as much as we can at the end of the tournament, “said Edgar Hernández.

The goalkeeper of the Aguascalientes team spoke at a press conference this Wednesday, where he made it clear that they are upset by the terrible tournament they have had, but they are focused on scoring points and looking for a ticket to the playoffs.

⚡⚽ ̈ “We must have sporting shame, we are upset by where we are, but we have to look for the three points and aspire to as much as we can at the end of the tournament” ️ ️Edgar Hernández, Club Necaxa pic.twitter.com/jWeuYMZ2IR – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) April 14, 2021

Edgar Hernández assured that as long as they have the possibility of getting into the playoffs they will fight to achieve it, always with their heads up looking to get the team from the bottom of the table where they do not deserve to be.

