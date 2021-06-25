Liga MX: Duvan Vergara would be tied to Rayados de Monterrey

Colombian striker Duvan Vergara, who had been in the sights of Tigres de la UANL for the 2021 Apertura, would be tied with Rayados de Monterrey to be a new reinforcement for the next tournament, according to César Luis Merlo.

According to the Argentine journalist, Duvan, América de Cali and Rayados de Monterrey would have reached an agreement for the transfer and the footballer would be arriving this Sunday in Monterrey.

Duvan Vergara, a 24-year-old forward, had been the object of the Felino team’s desire, however, it was Rayados who convinced América of Colombia and Rayados would have a new striker.

Duvan has worn the shirts of Envigado FC, Rosario Central and América de Cali, a team where he has played since 2019 and where he has already won two league titles.

The player has 19 goals in 69 games with the Red Devils team.

