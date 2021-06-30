Liga MX: Duván Vergara debuted with Rayados in the win against Venados de Mérida

The new striker of the Rayados del Monterre, Duván Vergara, He made his first appearance with Javier Aguirre’s team and had minutes in the Gang team’s friendly against Venados de Mérida.

With a score of 4-0, Rayados thrashed the Expansion League team and Duván Vergara had his first minutes and started with assistance.

In a 30-minute four-half game, Rayados thrashed with goals from Michell Rodríguez, Juan Machado and a double from ‘Plátano’ Alvarado.

Duván played 60 minutes, leaving good impressions on his incorporation with the northern team for the 2021 Apertura.

For his part, Andrada did not participate, as he was doing differentiated work to be at the top for the remainder of the preseason.

