Liga MX: Duilio Davino confirms Rayados’ interest in Erick Aguirre

The sports president of Rayados de Monterrey, Duilio Davino confessed during an interview Marca Claro, that the soccer player of the Club Pachuca, Erick Aguirre He is a candidate to join the Gang for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX.

“He is a young player, Mexican, under 23, of selection. We are reviewing and assessing if he could be a reinforcement for our team, as well as we are looking at other options, if we could add more players to the squad,” he said.

The gang tied at 1 before Cancun FC in his first friendly match of the preseason, where Javier Aguirre He presented a very young line-up, given the losses they have had, however, Davino confirmed that Rayados will arrive strengthened for the start of the tournament.

Duilio Davino assures that Rayados is still looking for two reinforcements, one is Mexican In the framework of the 76th anniversary of Rayados, the president of the club accepted that they are still looking for a couple of reinforcements and did not deny that they are Joel Campbell and Erick Aguirre

“We have many selected, the reinforcements could not participate, there were players who could not participate. You have to be a little patient, the team will be stronger than the last tournament, as Javier (Aguirre) sees it. The team will be very good, “he stressed.

The Ivorian Aké Loba does not enter into Rayados’ plans and in the coming days his move to the MLS in the United States could be closed, Davino said.

“It is a negotiation with the MLS, we are in the last details, when it is a fact it will be made official. The possibility is very firm, some contractual details are missing,” he mentioned.

