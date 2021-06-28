Liga MX: Duilio Davino acknowledges that they are still looking for another national reinforcement for Rayados

Duilio Davino, sports president of the Rayados de Monterrey within the MX League, acknowledged that they are still looking for one more reinforcement for the Javier Aguirre, facing the next Opening Tournament 2021.

We already have priorities with Héctor Moreno, Andrada and Duván, but we could look for one more Mexican to generate more competition “, were the words of Duilio Davino.

The Rayados manager spoke at a press conference, where he stressed that they have a very complete squad for next season, but they are still looking for a Mexican player who will generate more competition.

“We already have priorities with Héctor Moreno, Andrada and Duván, but we could look for one more Mexican to generate more competition” Duilio Davino – Deportivo Rayados President pic.twitter.com/jXRYuTwhts – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) June 28, 2021

Dulio Davino made it clear that Héctor Moreno, Andrada and Duvan were Monterrey’s priorities for this campaign, but it never hurts to bring in a reinforcement that will demand the headlines and put more competition.

