Liga MX: Douglas Costa’s agent reveals contact with Tigres de la UANL

The agent of the Brazilian player Douglas Costa, Giovanni Branchini, revealed in an interview with Sky Sports that the Club Tigres of the UANL of Liga MX is still interested in signing the soccer player from Bayern Munich, however, the high salary is a great impediment.

It is not the first time that the player has been linked to Tigres, because in the past, they had already negotiated with the player but it was the financial issue that prevented his signing.

“I got a call from Tigres in Mexico for Douglas Costa, but he has a huge salary.” Branchini told Sky Sports when discussing the future of his players.

Costa, a 30-year-old winger, is on loan to Bayern and his letter belongs to Juventus, who are considering not renewing the player.

The high salary of the player is what would prevent his arrival, as he charges 11.1 Million Euros per season.