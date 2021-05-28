Liga MX: Djaniny Tavares does not forget Santos Laguna and shows his support

The African footballer Djaniny tavares of Trabzonspor of the Turkish Super League, launched a message of support for his former team Santos Laguna de la MX League, prior to the grand finale of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Vamoooooo Club Santos “, was the message from Djaniny Tavares on the social networks of the Santos Laguna club.

The former striker from the Comarca Lagunera left his message on social networks, showing the support and affection he has for this institution, for which he had a great step in Mexican football, becoming one of the fans’ favorites.

SENDING GOOD VIBRES! Djaniny Tavares made a supportive comment for Club Santos on his Instagram account, on the day of the first leg against Cruz Azul. WAKANDA FOREVER! pic.twitter.com/agVwjPJ1Ij – Warrior sentiment. (@ SentimientoG1) May 27, 2021

Djaniny Tavares arrived at Santos Laguna in the 2014 Apertura Tournament from Portugal, playing 157 games and scoring 53 goals, in addition to lifting 2 league titles in the 2015 and 2018 Clausura, as well as 1 Mexico Cup in the 2014 Apertura.

