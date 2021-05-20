Liga MX: Disciplinary Commission opens investigation folder for overcrowding in Pachuca vs Cruz Azul

After the evident overcrowding presented in the stands of the Hidalgo Stadium in the first leg of the Semifinals of the 2021 Closing Tournament of the MX League between Tuzos del Pachuca and La Maquina de Cruz Azul, the Disciplinary Commission announced that the events that occurred will be investigated to determine a resolution to the case.

Through a concise and brief official statement, the disciplinary Commission reserved mentioning the possible sanction or punishment to which the Tuzos del Pachuca could be creditors for allowing access to a greater number of fans than was agreed.

The events that occurred during the Pachuca vs. Blue Cross

The Disciplinary Commission informs that the events that occurred at the Hidalgo stadium during the match played yesterday, Wednesday, May 19, between the Pachuca vs. Clubs will be investigated. Cruz Azul, corresponding to the First Leg of the Semifinals of the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 Tournament of LIGA MX.

Disciplinary Commission

Pachuca was allowed 40% of the capacity for this game, about 10,300 spectators, a figure that was exceeded according to the report of the meeting card, which indicates that 12,221 people attended.

Despite the official report of the match card, Liga MX fans believe that the Hidalgo Stadium had a greater attendance in the match between Pachuca and Cruz Azul, for which they demand a veto for the Hidalgo Stadium, which has already received a warning. veto in the Quarterfinal round.

What does the regulation say in case of a veto to a stadium? F. Stadium Veto ARTICLE 70 The Club to which the “Stadium Veto” sanction is applied, in accordance with the Sanctions Regulations and for the purpose of complying with its sanction, may choose, in accordance with the Executive Presidency of the MX LIGA, between : 1. You must play in your Stadium at “Closed Door”, on the usual day and time, a situation that will be certified by the MX LIGA through the Commissioner designated for said match. 2. At the choice of the sanctioned Club, play in another Stadium of the MX LEAGUE or MX EXPANSION LEAGUE, which is located from 50 km from the usual Stadium, and that must be approved by the Executive Presidency of the MX LEAGUE, and authorized expressly by the Club that usually plays in the Stadium in question. For the corresponding authorization, the sanctioned Club must inform the Executive Presidency of the MX LIGA about the decision to play in another Stadium, with at least 7 calendar days prior to the scheduled match in the case of the Qualification Phase and 2 calendar days in the case of a day Double and / or Final Phase. ARTICLE 71 If, due to the location of the Stadium chosen to replace another in the event of a Veto, extra expenses arise for the participating Clubs, these expenses will be borne by the Club whose Stadium is vetoed.

