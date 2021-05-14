Liga MX: Disciplinary Commission open investigation for incidents in Pachuca vs América

The Hidalgo stadium he stole the glances in the actions of the first leg of the Liga MX Quarterfinals, after some fans invaded the field at the end of the game between the Tuzos del Pachuca and the Águilas del América.

Given the events that occurred in Bella Airosa, the Liga MX Disciplinary Commission has issued a statement informing that they have initiated an investigation against the property of the Hidalgo residents.

“The Disciplinary Commission informs that the events that occurred in the Hidalgo stadium at the end of the match played yesterday, Thursday, May 13, between the Pachuca vs. América Clubs, corresponding to the first leg of the Quarterfinals of the Tournament, will be investigated. Guard1anes Closing 2021 of LIGA MX “, says the statement.

#Disciplinary Commission | An investigation process is opened for the events that occurred in the Pachuca vs. America of the @LigaBBVAMX. Read more: https://t.co/5rlwp36VnS#FMFporNuestroF Fútbol pic.twitter.com/00h2bffVSY – Mexican Football Federation (@FMF) May 14, 2021

It should be noted that the Tuzos del Pachuca achieved a valuable victory in local condition by a score of 3-1 against the Águilas del América, in the first chapter of the quarterfinal tie in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

