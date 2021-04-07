Liga MX: Directive of Cruz Azul opens the doors to its players seeking the European dream

Victor Velazquez as president of the supervisory council of Cruz Azul in the MX League, he assured that the players of the Machine have the doors open if they want to play in Europe, since they seek the development of Mexican soccer.

We do not raise any objection. If they wish, they should go abroad to continue developing. They are talking with “Chuy” and are on good terms, “were the words of Víctor Velázquez.

The Cementero manager spoke in an interview for W-Deportes, where he made it clear that they do not object to their players to play abroad, for which they have the door open if a good proposal arrives.

Víctor Velázquez also spoke about the future of his goalkeeper Jesús Corona, assuring that they are already in talks in search of reaching an agreement for the renewal of his contract.

