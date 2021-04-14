Liga MX: Diego Valdés, Santos Laguna player, breaks sanitary protocols in a club

The player of Santos Laguna de Torreón, Diego Valdes, was caught in a club last weekend, thus breaking the sanitary protocols ordered by the MX League, since the footballer came without a mask, without taking care of the healthy distance and being in a completely closed place and with an accumulation of people.

In a video broadcast on social networks, the Warriors footballer can be seen in a den, living with several people without taking into account sanitary measures due to the pandemic, since he is seen without a mask and without taking a healthy distance.

The footballer is in the process of rehabilitation after having suffered a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot in one of the Laguneros’ practices at the end of January.

In the state of Coahuila, the traffic light emi depi logical has just turned green, although nightclubs must operate with 50% of their capacity, complying with the stipulated sanitary standards.

