Liga MX: Diego Valdés, Santos Laguna player, breaks sanitary protocols in a club

The player of Santos Laguna de Torreón, Diego Valdes, was caught in a club last weekend, thus breaking the sanitary protocols ordered by the MX League, since the footballer came without a mask, without taking care of the healthy distance and being in a completely closed place and with an accumulation of people.

In a video broadcast on social networks, the Warriors footballer can be seen in a den, living with several people without taking into account sanitary measures due to the pandemic, since he is seen without a mask and without taking a healthy distance.

Also read: Liga MX: Javier Aguirre, separated from Rayados for breaking health protocol

The footballer is in the process of rehabilitation after having suffered a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot in one of the Laguneros’ practices at the end of January.

Ea, ea, ea! What a good rhythm for Diego Valdés to dance! Won’t you teach? While following people sick with COVID-19, there are others who are reluctant to carry out the relevant protocols … here is an example of what NOT to do⤵️ pic.twitter.com/FV3VSqmr95 – ComarcaDeportiva (@ComarcaDeporte) April 11, 2021

In the state of Coahuila, the traffic light emi depi logical has just turned green, although nightclubs must operate with 50% of their capacity, complying with the stipulated sanitary standards.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: