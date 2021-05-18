Liga MX: Diego Váldes’ message prior to the match against Puebla

Diego Valdes, a footballer from Santos Laguna, spoke before the semifinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 League against La Franja Puebla, where he assured that it will not be a simple match at all.

In a press conference, Valdés pointed out that Puebla will be a very uncomfortable rival and that therefore they must seek victory at home.

“It is a rival that here made us see that it is complicated, we knew that they were looking for a draw to be above us, but this time we know that we have to achieve victory,” he declared.

In addition, Valdés knows that if he manages to have good performances with Santos, they will be able to aspire to be eligible for the Chilean National Team, which is something he would love to be able to achieve.

“You train for that, I think these games also serve you a lot to show yourself, even more so when these calls come, personally for me and for every player who wants to be in the national team,” he added.

