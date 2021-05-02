Liga MX: Diego de Buen warns Santos Laguna prior to the match

Puebla closes the 2021 Clausura of the MX League by visiting Santos Laguna on the TSM court where the direct Liguilla will be played, with Nicolás Larcamón’s team being the great revelation of this season, where Diego de Buen sent a motivating message to the fans of La Franja.

Diego de Buen, through his social networks, published an emotional message prior to the Puebla match against Santos Laguna where he hopes that La Franja will reach the Liguilla in the best way.

“Great memories, great game. Let’s go @ClubPueblaMX for the league! ”, Said de Buen on Twitter.

Puebla is in fourth place with 27 points where their direct pass to the Liguilla will be played, so they will go out to play with everything against Santos Laguna who has 25 units and is only worth the victory.

Diego de Buen in this tournament has only played six games in Liga MX, where he has given an assist, playing only 11% of the possible minutes.

