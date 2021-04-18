Liga MX: Diego de Buen challenges the government of Puebla to open the doors of its stadium

The Mexican footballer Diego de Buen of the Puebla Club in the Liga MX, issued a challenge to the state government to reopen the doors of the Cuauhtémoc stadium, for their duel on the 16th Guardians Tournament 2021.

Hello @Gob_Puebla 5 thousand RT to this tweet to open the Cuauhtémoc stadium on Friday, “was the message from soccer player Diego de Buen.

The Mexican midfielder launched this message through his Twitter account, tagging the state government page and making the proposal that if that publication reached 5,000 retweets, the doors of his stadium would be opened.

Diego de Buen seeks to be able to have fans in his stadium for date 16 against Pumas, but so far the message barely adds about a thousand retweets, in addition to that the opening of the property depends on the health area.

