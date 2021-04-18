Liga MX: Diego Cocca turns the page and focuses on the Clásico Tapatío

The Atlas strategist regretted the draw against Mazatlan FC On matchday 15 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura, Diego Cocca assured that he will get to work on the specific errors of the Rojinegros who were unable to score against the Pácifico.

“A bitter taste because we always seek victory, and on the other hand I do have to coldly analyze the team’s attitude, personality, looking for the whole game to be winning, as we finished the second half, almost always the rival field, that is the DNA of the team and today he did it, he did it well.

However, despite the bad taste in his mouth in the tie against Mazatlán, Cocca assured that now he only cares about the Clásico Tapatío against the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

“Now comes the classic and we are going to try to do everything from today, put the game ahead in our head and come back as quickly as possible, we are privileged to play a classic that gives us the possibility of coming out of the bottom and being in a better area, you have to enjoy it, “said Cocca in a virtual press conference.

