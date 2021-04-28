Liga MX: Diego Cocca rules out leaving Atlas to sign for Racing de Avellaneda

Coach Diego Cocca of the Guadalajara Atlas in the MX League, ruled out a possible departure of his team at the end of this Guardians Tournament 2021, to sign for him Racing de Avellaneda of the Argentine Super League.

The affection for Racing will always exist, I am grateful that they remember me with affection, but we are on different paths, I in Atlas and it is the only thing that interests me “, were the words of Diego Cocca.

The Argentine coach spoke at a press conference this Wednesday, where he cleared up doubts about his supposed departure from the Rojinegra institution to reach the Racing team bench in Argentina.

Diego Cocca thanked the Argentine institution for the affection they have for him, but made it clear that they are currently in different directions, so he assured that he will continue working for the Atlas painting.

