Liga MX: Diego Cocca finished satisfied with the victory of Atlas over Puebla

The Atlas is having its best moments in many years and much is due to what the strategist has done Diego Cocca, the DT himself, is convinced that the rivals are “battling” to face the Foxes and the Puebla Club was no exception.

“I think it is a constant that is being seen with the rivals that face the Atlas, who cannot appear in their best splendor. Puebla plays very well, if you don’t run, you press them, they paint your face. For me it is a great merit of the team, the concentration of practicing, of having this identity that we did not leave it even for a minute. We are convinced that the second halves are superior to the rival ”, he assured in a press conference.

Cocca assured that winning without conceding a goal is a positive result for Atlas, however, he would have loved to face the second leg with a more bulky score in his favor.

“Logically the objective was to win. If the rival did not score goals and we won by more goals, it was ideal. The rival could not score, of the three goals we achieved two. We want to press, go forward, attack and that is what we are going to do. We will not betray our way, our way. It will surely be a very tough game, “he said.

Cocca considered that the result was fair, since Puebla did not present great danger in the goal defended by Camilo Vargas.

“It was fair, it was a very even game, very tight, very cut. Puebla has experienced players. The team did not stop running, it was difficult for us to finish, the last quarter, the team did not lower its arms. On aggregate the victory was deserved, especially in the second half Puebla did not disturb us and we had the goal and two or three more chances.

“In the first half, Puebla plays well and if you delay in the pressure they move the ball to you, they filter. We moved some details. Convinced that the second half would be ours. We had two or three chances to score, if the game continued we could score one more goal. I’m going quiet, but now we have to think about a rematch of repeating the same thing ”, concluded the Atlas strategist.

