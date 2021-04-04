Liga MX: Diego Cocca confesses his secret to get the Atlas out of the bottom of the Percentual

The Atlas managed to defeat the Xolos from Tijuana, with which they left the last place of the percentage table, sending the Athletic of San Luis to the basement so Diego Cocca He is confident that his team will remain in good shape in the final stretch of Clausura 2021.

“When the team commits itself, the results come and when the results come, you begin to settle into the ratio table and the general table,” he mentioned.

Also read: Liga MX: Club América has already decided the future of Renato Ibarra

“I think the most important thing is for the team to show it on the pitch, there are many things to improve, we knew the importance of the result and they never stopped looking, they never stopped attacking, I want to highlight the attitude of the players because they are committed to keep adding “.

Diego Cocca knows very well that Atlas suffered from start to finish for not being able to sentence the match against Tijuana.

“It is a team that plays well, they gave it an identity, we have ours and there was a struggle to make each one’s style prevail. Sometimes we have to win and other times we have to lose. Today we had to win,” he said.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content