Liga MX: Diego Cocca assures that it does not bother him that they place Puebla favorite against Atlas

The Argentine coach Diego Cocca of the Guadalajara Atlas in the MX League, he assured that it does not bother them that they put the Club Puebla as a favorite over them in their series, when they meet in the quarterfinals of the Guardians Tournament 2021.

I am not interested, we want to win, it is the only thing I think about, about the rival we have in turn, to see that he is strong, to look for the possibility of putting this team at the top of the tournament “, were the words of Diego Cocca .

The technical director of the Rojinegros spoke at a press conference, where he made it clear that they are not interested in not having the stamp of favorites, since they only focus on winning and getting to the semifinals of the league.

Diego Cocca assured the media that the only thing he focuses on prior to this series of quarters is studying the strengths of coach Nicolás Larcamón’s team, to be able to take the blow of authority and take another step towards the final.

