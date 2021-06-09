Liga MX: Diablos Rojos del Toluca presents the Spanish forward; Ian Gonzalez

The 28-year-old Spanish striker, Ian Gonzalez was announced by the Red Devils of Toluca As a new reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX, this will be the attacker’s third team after playing a season with Rayos del Necaxa.

Ian González arrived in Mexico in the Apertura 2018 with Atlético de San Luis, still in the division of Ascent MX; his first tournament in the maximum circuit took place a year later, in the Apertura 2019.

In the Clausura 2020, the attacker played the final phase of the tournament where he was defeated along with the hydrocalides by Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the Reclassification.

Ian González became the first official reinforcement of the Red Devils

With this movement, Ian González became the first official reinforcement of the Red Devils; they ring to get to the team Leo Fernández and Alex Zendejas.

Toluca seeks to return to a Liguilla with Hernán Cristante, after last semester he was eliminated in the Quarterfinals by Cruz Azul.

