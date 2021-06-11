Liga MX: Diablos Rojos del Toluca confirms the continuity of Rubens Sambueza with emotional video

The midfielder of the Red Devils of Toluca, Rubens Sambueza will continue to wear the Chorizo ​​Power shirt, at least for another year, as confirmed by the team led by Hernan Cristante.

The Red Devils of Toluca They released a video through their official Twitter account where they recap the best moments of number 14, thus confirming the renewal of the South American for one more year.

It should be remembered that Rubens is living his second stage with the Mexicans where he has accumulated a total of 110 games with 17 goals and 33 assists in a total of six tournaments in Aztec football.

Sambueza was a vital piece for Toluca to advance to the quarterfinals of the last Clausura 2021 where they were eliminated in the Quarterfinals against the current champion Cruz Azul.

Rubens is already 37 years old and on the first day of January in 2022 he will turn 38, so his last years as a professional footballer are approaching.

